Actress Sushmita Sen posted an Instagram snapshot giving a haircut to her younger daughter Alisah on Saturday known for her witty and engaging, Sushmita called herself Alisah's "official choice of hairdresser" in a note she wrote alongside the picture post. She credited her elder daughter, actress Renee, for capturing the moment. Sushmita Sen Won The Miss Universe Title On This Day, 27 Years Years Ago! Fans Go Down the Memory Lane as they Celebrate the Special Anniversary (View Pics and Videos).

Check Out The Post:

"Busy weekend anyone?!!! Alisah has a way of making me feel really important…I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was 3yrs old!!! While I am all stressed about cutting her hair, she simply meditates!! Love her confidence!!! #sharing #simplejoys #mammahood. Nice shot @reneesen47. I love you guys!!! Sushmita wrote." Sushmita is shooting for the second season of Ram Madhvani's web series Arya.

