27 years ago on May 21, 1994, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title for India. Sushmita Sen made the country proud as she won the prestigious crown. On completion of 27 Years of Miss Univers, fans take a trip down memory lane on Twitter!

21st May,1994... This Day.. That Year.. A Teenage Girl From India Who Was About To Become 19 Won The #MissUniverse Competition And Made Our Country Proud.. Thank You Titu di.. Congratulations @sushmitasen47 On Completion Of #27YearsofMissUniverse!! ❤️😍💐 pic.twitter.com/xoXBeJj0T1 — Saikat Kumar Dey 🇮🇳 (@Saakey7) May 20, 2021

Big Congratulations To Our Queen #MissUniverse @sushmitasen47 On Completion Of #27YearsofMissUniverse!! #India Is Forever Grateful To You!! Keep Inspiring The Universe!! We Love You!! 🌹#IAMFamily #MissUniverse1994 pic.twitter.com/Zpf1F02Y09 — Sushmita FC Universe (@SushmitaFC) May 20, 2021

