The motion poster of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has been unveiled, giving audiences their first glimpse into the sequel. The poster confirms the film’s theatrical release on February 27, 2026 with the teaser set to drop on January 30, 2026. The motion poster has quickly gained traction across social media platforms. The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Weekend 2: Adah Sharma Starrer Mints Rs 136.74 Crore in India.

What the Motion Poster Shows

The poster features close-up visuals of women with expressions of fear and tears, setting a serious and emotional tone. Sharing the poster online, the makers captioned it, “The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond! In cinemas on 27th February, 2026.” The visuals suggest the film will continue exploring intense human stories and social realities. Since its release, the motion poster has received strong engagement, with fans sharing and reacting to the visuals across platforms. The announcement of the teaser date has further increased anticipation among viewers.

About the Film

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is directed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, with music composed by Mannan Shaah and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and Aashin A Shah is the co-producer. The first installment, The Kerala Story, emerged as one of the biggest box office successes and received national recognition, including two National Awards. The film generated widespread discussion for its strong subject matter and storytelling approach. ‘Kerala Crime Files’ Season 2 Ending Explained: From Killer Reveal to Puzzling Last Scene, Decoding Finale of Arjun Radhakrishnan and Aju Varghese’s Murder-Mystery Series (SPOILER ALERT)

'The Kerala Story 2' Release Date

With the motion poster now out and the teaser scheduled for January 30, the makers have officially begun promotions for the sequel. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is set to release in theatres on February 27, 2026.

