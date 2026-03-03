The Madras High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining internet service providers (ISPs) and cable TV operators from the unauthorised broadcasting or streaming of the film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The order, passed by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, aims to protect the copyright interests of the producers following the film’s theatrical release on February 28, 2026. ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Opens to Sparse Crowds, Protests Mark Release After Kerala High Court’s Nod.

The court’s decision follows a plea by Sunshine Pictures Limited, the production house led by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The producers expressed significant concerns regarding potential copyright infringement, citing the risk of the film being illegally leaked or broadcast by various cable networks and digital platforms.

What Did the Court Say?

Justice Ramamoorthy noted that in copyright disputes involving new film releases, "irreversible injury" is likely to occur if unlawful broadcasting is not prevented at the threshold. To support their claim, the producers submitted a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as evidence of their ownership and rights to the cinematographic work.

Scope of the Injunction

The interim order specifically names Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) alongside 28 other ISPs and several Chennai-based cable operators. Under the terms of the injunction, these entities are prohibited from hosting, streaming, or transmitting any part of the film without authorisation until March 23, 2026.

While granting the relief, the court acknowledged that such a broad order could impact the legitimate business interests of service providers. Consequently, the court directed the producers to provide an indemnity to protect the respondents against any potential losses resulting from the expansive nature of the injunction.

More About ‘The Kerala Story 2’

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is the sequel to the highly controversial 2023 film The Kerala Story. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film explores themes of deceptive marriages and alleged forced religious conversions. ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Row: Screening of Vipul Shah’s Controversial Film Cancelled in Kerala Amid Protests.

The sequel’s journey to theatres was marked by significant legal hurdles. Just hours before its scheduled debut, the Kerala High Court briefly stayed the release after petitioners argued that the film could disturb communal harmony. However, a division bench later overturned that stay, allowing the film to proceed with its theatrical run.

