On May 5, Adah Sharm starrer The Kerala Story released and the film has been receiving a mixed response from the audience. Despite the negative comments, controversies and bans, the film is unstoppable at the box office. For weekend 2 the collection of the movie- Rs 55.60 crore and total 136.74 crore in India. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

#TheKeralaStory crosses HALF-CENTURY in *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun]… Records its *highest single day* number on [second] Sun… Inches closer to ₹ 150 cr, speeding towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/lMq2xT8lm0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2023

