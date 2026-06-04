Anushka Sharma Slammed by 'The Liver Doc' for Promoting Homoeopathy, Actress Called 'Illiterate Celeb' (View Post)

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is currently embroiled in a significant online controversy, facing intense backlash from the medical community after publicly endorsing homoeopathy on her Instagram story. The actress's post caught the attention of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known as 'The Liver Doc', a prominent hepatologist and clinician-scientist, who vehemently criticised her statement, labelling her an 'illiterate celeb' and calling homoeopathy 'witchcraft'. IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma Plants a Kiss on Virat Kohli's Forehead as They Celebrate RCB Victory.

The incident, which unfolded in early June 2026, has ignited a fierce debate across social media platforms regarding the scientific validity of alternative medicine and the ethical implications of public figures promoting such practices to their vast following.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story Fuels Controversy

The controversy began when Anushka Sharma shared a video on her Instagram story featuring a discussion between homoeopathic physician Rajan Sankaran and entrepreneur Namita Thapar. In her accompanying caption, Sharma openly expressed her positive experiences with homoeopathy, stating, “Homoeopathy played an important role in my life and Dr Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey. I deeply value his insights on health and mindful living.”

Anushka Sharma Called Out by The Liver Doc

Triangle of shame. Supplement Seller - Legalized Quack - Illiterate Celebhttps://t.co/K9sZa89ihJ (report this post) Homeopathy is "medicine" made of water, alcohol, and sugar. So you're paying premium prices for fancy sugar pills containing precisely no medicine at all, all… pic.twitter.com/ULWJEp6Haz — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) June 3, 2026

The video itself presented arguments for an integrated approach to healthcare, suggesting that homoeopathy could coexist with modern medical systems. This endorsement from the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star quickly went viral, drawing both support from proponents of alternative medicine and swift condemnation from those advocating for evidence-based healthcare.

'The Liver Doc' Reacts Strongly to Anushka's Endorsement

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a senior consultant at The Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi, and a vocal critic of unproven medical practices, wasted no time in responding to Sharma's post. Using his popular social media handle 'The Liver Doc' (@theliverdr on X/Twitter and Instagram), Dr Philips launched a scathing attack, not only on Sharma but also on homoeopathy itself.

The Liver Doc Calls Homoeopathy ‘Witchcraft’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Liver Doc (Cyriac Abby Philips) (@theliverdr)

He publicly categorised Anushka Sharma, Rajan Sankaran, and Namita Thapar as a “triangle of shame,” and in a particularly pointed remark, referred to them collectively as “Supplement Seller – Legalized Quack – Illiterate Celeb,” with the latter directed at the actress.

Dr Philips further elaborated on his criticism, particularly on X, by stating, “Homeopathy is 'medicine' made of water, alcohol, and sugar. So you're paying premium prices for fancy sugar pills containing precisely no medicine at all, all based on an 18th-century belief that ‘like cures like’ and that shaken water somehow remembers things. Pathetic.” He asserted that any perceived effectiveness is likely due to the natural course of illness or the placebo effect, rather than active medicinal ingredients. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan After RCB's IPL 2026 Title Win (Watch Video).

The hepatologist also challenged homoeopathic practitioners directly, remarking, “You lie to yourself every single day of your life that you are a doctor. You’re not.” As of today, June 4, 2026, Anushka Sharma has yet to issue a response to the criticism, and reports indicate she is currently in Vrindavan with her husband, Virat Kohli, visiting the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).