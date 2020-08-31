Birthday boy Rajkummar Rao is no doubt one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. In fact, his choice of films over the years has made him an endeared treasure of performers in B-Town. And while we think Raj is more tha capable of killing it in Hollywood, we are perfectly happy to see the actor stick to the B-Camp. And its not just in the acting department that Rajkummar scores with us. Rajkummar Rao Birthday Special: Dapper Outings by the Actor That Go Hand-in-Hand with His Boy-Next-Door Image (View Pics).

The actor, apart from his effortless portrayal of complex roles, is also known for his dapper and experimental styling sense and also for his love for dancing. On a personal level too, Rajkummar is known for his one-woman man persona and also is considered one of the humblest successful stars of B-Town. Rajkummar Rao Birthday: Do More Such Films, Vicky Please!.

And on the eve of the actor turning a year older on August 31, 2020, Twitterati trended '#HappyBirthdayRajKummarRao' to celebrate the actor's B-Day.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Ayushmann Khurrana:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Story

Mouni Roy:

Happy happiest birthday @RajkummarRao 🎂💓 May you always be blessed with all the love health happiness success, may you continue to set transcendental standards of excellence in everything you do... love & a birthday hug xx pic.twitter.com/bUcwBAkbyR — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) August 31, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh:

Happpppy happpy bdayyyy @RajkummarRao !! Wishing you the happiest, healthiest year. You are a powerhouse performer and may you keep growing from strength to strength 😃😃 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 31, 2020

Siddharth Kannan:

Happy Birthday @RajkummarRao brother! The sincerity in the way you act comes from the sincerely of you as a person! I love how spontaneous & grounded you are! Can’t wait to watch you back on the big screen soon! Love you bro!#SidK #RajkummarRao #HappyBirthdayRajKummarRao pic.twitter.com/kO9m8HHrvt — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) August 31, 2020

From Kriti Kharbanda Fans To Rajkummar:

Super Talented Rajkummar Rao... No Doubts About That:

Actor Par Excellence:

Happy birthday to one of my most fav actor @RajkummarRao.. From Shahid to Newton to Barailey ki Barfi to Stree, you have excelled in all ur movies.. Brilliant actor, definitely in the top 3 actors of this generation...#HappyBirthdayRajKummarRao pic.twitter.com/Zjch3BoR22 — Jethya (@samarrkf) August 31, 2020

A Powerhouse of Talent:

Wishing the powerhouse of talent @RajkummarRao a very happy birthday sir🎂🎂 We wish them tons of success a head.😊 May this be your best year yet #HappyBirthdayRajKummarRao pic.twitter.com/z4bNWc2tCR — Pawan Mahesh Panchal Namli (@PwnMaheshP2118) August 31, 2020

