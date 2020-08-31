Rajkummar Rao, the one who made us fall in love with 'Vicky please' celebrates his birthday today. The dapper actor who completely justifies the act in an actor is a name every director looks up to. He's among the most sought after stars in Bollywood currently and believes in being a performer. In addition to his brilliant acting skills, Rao also likes grabbing eyeballs with his eccentric fashion choices. Like his Bareilly ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar is a dapper dresser and loves stepping out of his comfort zone. Roohi Afza: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Horror Comedy to Have a Sequel, Confirms Producer Dinesh Vijan!

With the help of his ace stylists, Akshay Tyagi and Isha Bhansali, Rajkummar has managed to ditch his boy-next-door image and emerge as a fashion icon you can associate with. Well-tailored suits, amazing coordinates and a colour palette that would put his female contemporaries to shame, this Omerta actor has tried to stir up a fashion storm with all of his red carpet appearances. A delight for a stylist, Rao is non-fussy about his choices and likes tapping into his intuition. From printed jackets to unconventional silhouettes, he's game for anything that goes beyond the usual parameters. While his on-screen roles are atypical, his off-screen wardrobe is equally anomalous. Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper on Filmfare's First Lockdown Special Cover Shot by His Ladylove Patralekhaa (View Pic).

As the actor gets ready to celebrate his special day, we take a look at some of his finest fashion appearances. Keep scrolling...

Rajkummar's stint with fashion is never-ending, Being a popular star, he has tons of appearances to make and lots of social events to attend. His metrosexual wardrobe is filled with different designer goodies and we hope he takes us on a virtual tour someday. Till then, let's keep sending him all the love and good wishes for the year ahead. Happy Birthday, Rajkummar Rao!

