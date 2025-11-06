Actress Tanya Maniktala, best known for her roles in the web shows A Suitable Boy and Flames, is grabbing headlines for her next project with acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Reports suggested that the actress had replaced Ananya Panday in Hungarina-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil's biopic titled Amri, which will also star Rajkummar Rao. In a recent interview, Tanya Maniktala cleared the air surrounding the casting rumours. New York Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair and Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar Beam With Pride, Celebrate His Historic Victory With Heartfelt Reactions (View Posts).

Tanya Maniktala on Rumours of Replacing Ananya Panday in Amrita Sher-Gil Biopic

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tanya Maniktala was asked if she had replaced Ananya Panday in the Amrita Sher-Gil biopic. She said, "I have no idea where this piece of information has come from. We have no idea about the Amrita Sher-Gil biopic project. So, I don't think I can comment on that."

Instagram Post of Tanya Maniktala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

Tanya Maniktala on Her Upcoming Film With Rajkummar Rao

Talking about her upcoming untitled film with Rajkummar Rao, Tanya said, "Even though the project with Raj sir is not announced, the information has gotten out already. So that is currently under work. It's not surreal, but at the same time, I think I did not allow myself to imagine and accept that these kinds of things could happen to me."

Expressing her gratitude for being offered the opportunity to feature in the project, the actress said, "So now that it's working out, I am thankful to my lucky stars, although I also worked pretty hard towards it. One day, it had to happen. So I'm just glared that I am prepared for this opportunity that has come my way now." ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s Film Gets New Release Date, Movie to Now Hit Theatres on Christmas 2025 (See Post).

About ‘Amri’

Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair is bringing to the screen the story of Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, one of the most remarkable artists of the early 20th century. The movie marks Nair’s reunion with Tanya Maniktala, with whom she last worked on A Suitable Boy in 2020. While Sher-Gil has influenced generations of artists in India, not much about her is known in the West. With Amri, Nair hopes to spotlight the renowned artist globally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).