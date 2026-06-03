Varun Dhawan Seeks Blessings at Mumbai Temple in Vest and Shorts; Angry Netizens Ask ‘Park Mein Ghoomne Aaye Ho?’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan drew significant criticism on social media on Tuesday following his visit to a temple in Mumbai. The actor, who was spotted at the religious site in casual attire, faced severe backlash from netizens who deemed his clothing inappropriate for a place of worship. The incident has quickly become a talking point online, overshadowing the actor's current promotional campaign for his upcoming theatrical release. Varun Dhawan’s Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Restrains AI Deepfakes, Unauthorised Merchandise and Online Exploitation of Actor.

Varun Dhawan Seeks Blessings at Temple Amid ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Promotions

Dhawan visited the Mumbai temple on Tuesday morning to seek blessings ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic drama, which has seen its release schedule shifted multiple times to avoid box office clashes, is finalising its promotional run before hitting theatres on June 5, 2026.

Varun Dhawan Clicked Outside a Temple in Mumbai Ahead of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Release

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Advance ticket bookings for the film commenced on the same day as his temple visit, drawing a strong early response with pre-sales grossing nearly INR 95.54 lakh inclusive of blocked seats. While the actor intended the visit as a routine spiritual stop during an intense promotional tour, his choice of a casual vest and shorts quickly diverted public attention away from the film's launch.

Netizens Slam Varun Dhawan for His Outfit

Following the emergence of video footage and photos of the visit online, social media platforms were flooded with critical comments targeting the actor's wardrobe. Many users expressed disapproval, stating that public figures should adhere to traditional decorum and show greater respect when visiting sacred spaces.

Commenters widely called out the casual nature of the outfit, with one user noting, "The least you could do is dress up appropriately for the mandir." Another commentator expressed frustration over what they perceived as a lack of effort, writing, "Park mein ghoomne aaye ho kya?"

How Netizens Reacted to Varun Dhawan's Mandir Look

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

As of Wednesday morning, Dhawan and his representatives have not issued any official statement regarding the online criticism or the ongoing discussions surrounding the incident.

More About ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan, marking another collaboration between the veteran filmmaker and his son Varun. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Mrunal Thakur and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles alongside Dhawan. Did Sanjay Gupta Take a Dig at ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ and ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ Songs? Filmmaker Asks ‘What Will They Remix in 2046?’.

The project is produced under the banner of Tips Films and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026. The movie's promotional soundtrack and teasers have already generated considerable interest among fans of classic Bollywood commercial cinema ahead of its debut.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).