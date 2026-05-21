Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani to Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch Cancelled in Mumbai Due to THIS Reason

The highly anticipated trailer launch for the upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, was cancelled at the last minute in Mumbai on Thursday. The promotional event, which was scheduled to take place at a suburban theatre with the cast and crew in attendance, was called off due to an unexpected technical glitch. The filmmakers expressed regret for the disruption and stated that a new release date for the trailer will be announced soon. Varun Dhawan and Samay Raina Share Fun Gym Banter While Promoting ‘Wow’ Song From Upcoming Film 'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' (Watch Video).

‘Hai Jawani to Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch Called Off Due to Technical Issue

The grand launch event was designed to officially kick off the film's final promotional phase ahead of its theatrical release next month. Lead actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, alongside director David Dhawan, were expected to attend the star-studded media gathering.

However, unexpected technical difficulties forced the organisers to scrap the event shortly before it was scheduled to begin. In an official statement, the makers apologised to fans and the media, noting their disappointment over the sudden cancellation and thanking stakeholders for their understanding. The online release of the trailer has also been temporarily deferred until the technical issues are resolved.

‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Makers Issue Statement After Trailer Launch Gets Cancelled

‘Hai Jawani to Ishq Hona Hai’ Production Details and Release Timeline

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has experienced multiple schedule adjustments ahead of its final release strategy. The romantic comedy is now locked for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026, positioning it as the first major Hindi film to hit theatres immediately following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The film's timeline was previously adjusted to optimise its box office potential. It reclaimed its original June 5 slot after the postponement of the Kannada superstar Yash-starrer Toxic, which cleared up the early summer release calendar.

The project marks the fourth collaboration between Varun Dhawan and his father, veteran director David Dhawan. The duo has previously delivered commercial successes such as Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and the digital release Coolie No. 1 (2020). ‘No Entry 2’: Boney Kapoor’s Comedy Sequel Put on Hold After Varun Dhawan’s Exit? Here’s What We Know.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Industries banner, the film is billed as a wholesome family entertainer featuring a blend of romance, comedy, and high-energy music. Alongside the primary trio of Dhawan, Thakur, and Hegde, the ensemble cast includes Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy. Promotional tracks like "Vyah Karwado Ji" and "WOW" have already been released, building steady momentum ahead of the film's June premiere

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).