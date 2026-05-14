‘No Entry 2’: Boney Kapoor’s Comedy Sequel Put on Hold After Varun Dhawan’s Exit? Here’s What We Know

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The highly anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit comedy No Entry has reportedly hit a significant roadblock. Production on No Entry 2 has been put on hold following reports that actor Varun Dhawan is no longer associated with the project. While the sequel was expected to feature a fresh trio of leads, recent developments suggest that casting challenges and scheduling conflicts have forced filmmaker Boney Kapoor to press pause on the venture. ‘No Entry 2’: Has Diljit Dosanjh Exited Sequel Co-Starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor? Here’s What We Know!.

Varun Dhawan Exits ‘No Entry 2’

Speculation regarding Varun Dhawan’s involvement in the sequel has been a focal point of industry discussions for months. However, recent reports have clarified his status on the film. According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, sources close to the actor have dismissed the claims of his participation as inaccurate.

“The speculations surrounding Varun Dhawan being a part of No Entry 2 holds no truth. Any rumour surrounding his involvement are untrue and baseless,” the source stated. The report further noted that Dhawan is currently prioritizing other professional commitments, specifically the promotion of his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

‘No Entry 2’ Put on Hold Amid Casting Issues

The exit of a primary lead has reportedly led to a total standstill for the production. According to an exclusive report by News18, the departure of Dhawan, combined with broader casting issues, has prompted producer Boney Kapoor to put the film on the back burner.

Initial plans for the sequel suggested a complete departure from the original cast, which featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The new iteration was intended to star Varun Dhawan alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. With the lineup now in flux, the production timeline has become uncertain.

‘No Entry 2’ Development Challenges

No Entry 2 has faced a long and complicated road to production. For years, Boney Kapoor attempted to reunite the original cast for a sequel titled No Entry Mein Entry. However, after those plans failed to materialise due to various internal factors, the producer opted to reboot the concept with a younger ensemble. Varun Dhawan and Samay Raina Share Fun Gym Banter While Promoting ‘Wow’ Song From Upcoming Film 'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' (Watch Video).

The film was expected to be directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the original 2005 blockbuster. While fans remain hopeful for a follow-up to one of Bollywood’s most successful comedies, the current lack of a finalised lead cast suggests that the project may remain in development limbo for the foreseeable future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).