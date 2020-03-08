Women’s Day 2020: From Deepika Padukone in Piku to Taapsee Pannu in Thappad, 15 Best Female Characters in the Last Five Years

It is the beginning of the third decade of the 21st Century. Bollywood has evolved quite a lot, even though we are still far away from delivering consistently quality stuff like, say, Korean or Iranian cinema. Or maybe closer home, Malayalam or Bengali cinema. The budgets of the films have skyrocketed, the star-value have gone up, but the quality of films are vaguely improving. Since it's Women's Day, let's also talk about how Bollywood has changed its attitude in writing in a good role for a female lead. Women's Day Special: From Kangana Ranaut’s Queen to Alia Bhatt's Raazi, 10 Films That Rocked Box Office Without an A-Lister Male Star.

Has things improved? In a way, yes. It isn't we have strong female characters before. From Nargis in Mother India to Shabana Azmi in Arth to Smita Patil in Mirch Masala to Madhuri Dixit in Mrityudand - we had some really kickass female characters. But we don't have to wait for months and years for female actors to break out of the mould and caricatures, like we do now. If Preeti in Kabir Singh draw criticism for her submissive nature, we had an Amrita in Thappad the same year in reply for how women shouldn't take down acts of patriarchy and violence against them. What still needs to be improved is the performance of these films at the box office.

But let's look at the positive aspects here, we had some really good awesome female characters in the past few years, some ever better-written than their male counterparts. In this special feature, we look at the 15 best women characters we got to see in the past five years, between 2015-2020.

Piku in Piku

Played by: Deepika Padukone

The female lead in Shoojit Sircar's film is someone who represents both strength and vulnerability of an independent women in India. Piku doesn't allow societal conventions to design her life, and yet, she does need the support of a loved one now and then. Which is what makes her such a relatable and empathetic character.

Neerja Bhanot in Neerja

Played By: Sonam Kapoor

The braveheart airhostess Neerja Bhanot who gave her life saving passengers in a hijacked place was already a hero in real life and Sonam Kapoor's film got the humble opportunity to eulogise her in a fine manner. Neerja we see in the film is an unlikely hero, who has seen troubling times in her life, but fights against odds in both her life and her doomed flight to emerge a martyr.

Chanda Sahay in Nil Battey Sannata

Played By: Swara Bhasker

Chanda may be poor but she has big dreams for her daughter. And she will go to any extent to fulfil them, even if her daughter doesn't share the same enthu. Chanda even joins her daughter's class just so that her girl could be motivated. And despite the several fights and hardships, Chanda not only manage to make her stubborn kid make sense, but also become a good student herself.

Dr Preet Sahni in Udta Punjab

Played By: Kareena Kapoor Khan

If Abhishek Chaubey's dark drama on rampant drug abuse in Punjab has a hero, that's Dr Preeti. Not only is she a determined medical professional hell-bent on do something to curb drug menace in her town, but her ethics also makes a conflicted cop, played by Diljit Dosanjh, look at the right path. Her good work may be her undoing in the end, but her heroic work has inspired at least one man to do the right thing.

Devki Sabarwal in Mom

Played By: Sridevi

She may be a stepmother, but her wrath has no limits when her step-daughter is brutally raped. Using her knowledge of science and quick-thinking, Devki takes down each of the rapists one by one, giving a clear message to the villains - no one can mess with her family and get away with that.

Usha Buaji in Lipstick Under My Burkha

Played By: Ratna Pathak Shah

For the society, Buaji is at an age where people expect her to read Gita or watch Sanskaar channel. But Buaji had other plans - she wants to rediscover her sexuality, even if that means taking up a different persona of a 'Rosy'. Sure, she gets ostracised by her own folks when her 'secret' is ousted, but it takes real guts to be a 'Rosy' in a close-minded society like ours.

Vidya Iyer in October

Played By: Gitanjali Rao

Mothers are always an epitome of incredible emotional strength, and Vidya Iyer is a fine example of that. Her daughter lying in a comatose condition did shatter her, but Vidya picks up the pieces of her strength to take care of her daughter. Not just for Shiuli, but also for the rest of the family who looks upto her.

Naina Mathur in Hichki

Played By: Rani Mukerji

We have seen films about a man or a woman from dire circumstances and inspires a bunch of underdogs to go beyond what's expected from them. Naina Mathur is like that, except that she has a speech condition that is looked down in her profession - teaching. She is mocked by her students, she is derided by her peers and yet Naina manages to overcome every odd to pass the test (along with her kids) with flying colours.

Sehmat in Raazi

Played By: Alia Bhatt

Sehmat's father had been spying for India while being close to a Pakistani general's family. Sehmat takes it a notch up by marrying into that family, and get caught in the traumatic dilemma of working for her country while betraying her loving, naive husband. She does the first part with utmost dedication, even she can't escape the guilt of taking down an entire family destroys her for life. Something she knew was going to happen, and went along with it.

Simi Sinha in Andhadhun

Played By: Tabu

Tired of reading about heroes? How about one of the best villains seen in recent times? Simi is what you call a villain by circumstances. After her husband dies while discovering her affair, Simi tries hard to cover her part. How? By killing her elderly neighbour. By blinding the pretending-to-be-blind pianist (and sole witness). By enticing her lover to kill the people trying to blackmail her. She is basically Sriram Raghavan's version of a Spiderwoman!

Soni in Soni

Played By: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan

Soni has a lot of anger in her. After all, she is a woman officer working in Delhi Police Department. Her personal life isn't good. She is frustrated in dealing with a-holes on the road and in her department. In a world that expects females to live by the rules of men, Soni tries to live on her terms and her anger is basically at that world for not allowing her to do so. Soni Movie Review: Netflix's Latest Offering is a Brilliantly Acted, Incredible Tale Of Friendship Set in a Grim Reality.

Indumati Tomar in Sonchiriya

Played By: Bhumi Pednekar

Sonchiriya may be about a dying breed of dacoits trying to look for repentance and redemption. Most of them die valiant deaths, but the true hero of the film is neither a dacoit nor a man, and that's Indumati. When she realises the brutal injustice the men in her family metes out to the lower-caste domestic help, Indumati not only kills the perpetrator but also runs away with the victim to get treatment for the brutalised girl. Indumati may not be able to shoot right, but she knows to stand for the wronged. Though we would have loved to see her beat the heck out of her dumb son.

Aditi Chaudhary in The Sky is Pink

Played By: Priyanka Chopra

It is difficult for a person to have a life like Aditi and still keep her graces about. She loses her first child, her second daughter has a serious condition that may not allow her to live long and the treatment her girl keeps her away from her husband, creating troubles in their marriage. We feel Aditi's frustrations - at one point, she even breaks down mentally and tries to kill her husband - but it is through these weak moments, that we realise her inner strength in dealing with circumstances that no mother should have to go through. Also yeah, she is quite a cool mom, too.

Jaya Nigam in Panga

Played By: Kangana Ranaut

Jaya used to be a kabaddi champion. And then she choses a life of domesticity tending to a supportive husband and a precocious kid. Now she wants to return to that field that gave her name and fame. In a society that is still warming upto the idea of a woman taking up a job, we have Jaya turn an inspiring figure for those women who shouldn't think getting married or having a kid should be detrimental to pursuing your dreams. Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Entertaining and Moving Film Will Make You Call Your Mother.

Amrita in Thappad

Played By: Taapsee Pannu

Some critics had a concern about Thappad - why would Amrita chose to be a homemaker? Why can't she be a working woman? Amrita could have been one - just like Nethra or Sunitha - and they are all victims of secondary treatment by their husbands. But it was Amrita who is determined that even one misthought slap from your husband is not acceptable, no matter what the situation that lead to it. He firm decision keeps the ball rolling - her father realising that he hasn't be a thoughtful husband as he thought. Her brother realising that he is becoming like his brother-in-law, and stops himself from being that. Her lawyer deciding enough is enough. Her domestic help also realising enough is enough and actually giving it back. And finally, her own husband realising his fault and deciding to turn into a new leaf. All because, Amrita had the gumption to put her down and show the world what's wrong with a slap.