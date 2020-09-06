Yash Johar today is remembered as Karan Johar's father. For any parent, that's a matter of huge pride. Many slam KJo for making it big in the industry on his father's glory but truth be told, Dharma Productions became a big and famous name only after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happened which was Karan's directorial debut. Quite obviously, Yash Johar was extremely proud of the son who turned things around for his banner. Johar has worked with a lot of famous names from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan in his tenure as a film producer. Karan Johar’s Version of Channa Mereya Gets a Thumbs Down From Yash and Roohi (Watch Video)

Today on his birth anniversary, let us tell you a few facts about the film producer that you may not be aware of.

#Dostana happened

Yash Johar worked with Dev Anand in the latter's Navketan Banner. Apparently, Dev Anand had encouraged him to turn producer and him along with his other Navketan Colleagues established Dharma Productions in 1976. As per trivia info on IMDb, Johar went to Salim-Javed for a script and it came with Amitabh Bachchan in the cast.

#Funeral attendee

Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that Johar attended every funeral of near, dear and far ones as well. "Irrespective of whether he knew the person or not, Yash Uncle was always there when somebody needed him. Yash uncle was famous for attending the maximum number of funerals. We would tease him a lot. He didn’t care whether it was dawn or midnight, he would just land up to mourn with the aggrieved," SRK had recounted.

#Apprehension to being the favourite

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was Johar's favourite movie directed by his son Karan. But initially, he wasn't too excited about it as he found it too ambitious. Karan recalled in an interview, "It was my father Yash Johar’s most favourite film. He liked K3G even more than my first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. That alone makes K3G more special for me."

#In pain yet hopeful

Yash Johar was diagnosed with cancer by the time Kal Ho Na Ho went on the floor. He will be in pain but made sure everything on the set was going fine. "Everyone went into depression. But my father continued to function normally. Not once, even for a day, did he let us feel his pain. Keeping the film on the schedule was more important to him than his health," Karan had revealed.

#Agneepath hopes and despair

Karan Johar had revealed that his father Yash Johar was supremely confident about Agneepath. He recalled in a TOI interview that the special previews for standing ovations but the film flopped and it broke Johar's heart. "Adi told me that dad had produced a superb film. When I expressed my apprehensions about it doing well, Adi told me not to worry about that. he said, ‘Yash uncle has produced a great film and you should be happy about that.’ My father was very proud at all the screenings as the audience would stand up and applaud. I remember his face being full of joy and pride at the compliments. He was like a proud parent, so when the commercial success didn’t live up to that a part of him just broke" Karan remembered.

