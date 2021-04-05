Singer Carrie Underwood recently raised more than $100,000 for Save The Children initiative through a special Easter gig for fans. The live gig "My Savior: Live From The Ryman" live-stream, had traditional hymns from her album "My Savior". Carrie Underwood To Perform Her Album ‘My Savior’ Live in a Virtual Concert.

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," said Underwood, according to a report in contactmusic.com. Carrie Underwood Announces Virtual Concert ‘My Savior’ Set To Stream on Easter Sunday.

She added she was missing performing live. "I love singing so much. I forget how much I love it until I haven't gotten to do it for awhile, which was all last year! Other than being in the studio, of course. But being on stage and having a microphone in my hand, I feel so at home. I feel at peace. I love being on the Ryman stage and singing these songs that I love so much," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).