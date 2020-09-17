The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards or the ACM Awards was originally scheduled to go air on April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the date had to be pushed back and the location also had to be changed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual awards show is currently being held in Nashville, Tennessee and is being aired live from three different country music venues and they are - The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café. The 55th ACM Awards has also announced the winners’ name for this year and Blake Shelton, Maren Morris are among them. Taylor Swift to Perform 'Betty' on 55th ACM Awards Marking Her First Country Show Performance in Seven Years.

The 55th ACM Awards is being hosted by Keith Urban. The names of the presenters were announced two days before this gala event. The show also saw some spectacular performances and among the performers Taylor Swift was also one of them. It marks her return to the ACM stage for the first time in seven years. Also, it’s the first time in the history of ACM Awards there’s a tie in the Entertainer of the Year category. Let’s take a look at the winners of the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Entertainer of the Year (tie) - Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood

How lucky are we! This year we have not one, but TWO winners for Entertainer of the Year. Congratulations to @ThomasRhett and @CarrieUnderwood! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/txKWXIiwmW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

Album of the Year – Luke Combs for “What You See Is What You Get”

And the ACM for Album Of The Year goes to @LukeCombs for his album #WhatYouSeeIsWhatYouGet! ✨ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/Z5uNb1PeQs — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

Female Artist of the Year - Maren Morris

And the ACM Award for Female Artist Of The Year goes to @MarenMorris! ✨ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/SOJZgbUGXc — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

Male Artist of the Year – Luke Combs

And the ACM Award for Male Artist Of The Year goes to @LukeCombs! ✨ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/bTfoR85pyi — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

Group of the Year - Old Dominion

Congratulations to @OldDominion the ACM Group Of The Year Award Winners! ✨ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/SEBDuJ0mYD — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

Duo of the Year - Dan + Shay

thank you all so much for this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/am9uCZYae0 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 17, 2020

Single of the Year – Blake Shelton for “God’s Country”

Song of the Year - Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi for “One Man Band”

New Female Artist of the Year - Tenille Townes

This year's ACM New Female Artist Of The Year Winner, @tenilletownes gave us a heartwarming performance from the @theryman. Don't miss any more of the show and turn on @CBS or @CBSAllAccess! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/2xUcyjcPuv — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

New Male Artist of the Year - Riley Green

Songwriter of the Year - Hillary Lindsey

Video of the Year – Thomas Rhett for “Remember You Young”

Music Event of the Year - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King for “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”

Heartiest congratulations to all for winning big at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards!

