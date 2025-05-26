Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 took place in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, May 25. The star-studded annual ceremony paid a heartfelt tribute to the best in anime, highlighting excellence in categories including direction, animation, music and storytelling. Fan favourite like Solo Leveling dominated the award night, securing grand honours. Solo Leveling was undoubtedly this year's standout, having won the Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action, Best Main Character and Best Score. ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time: When and Where To Watch Upcoming Ep of the Popular Anime Series Online.
The popular Korean webtoon-turned-anime also picked up accolades for Best English Voice Artist Performance, Best Ending Sequence, and more, making it the biggest winner of the night. On the other hand, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took home the Best Animation honour, continuing its legacy of technical brilliance. Other top honours included Look Back, which won Film of the Year, and Ninja Kamui as Best Original Anime.
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Full Winners List
Anime of the Year - Solo Leveling
Film of the Year - Look Back
Best Original Anime - Ninja Kamui
Best Continuing Series - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Best New Series - Solo Leveling
Best Opening Sequence - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN
Best Ending Sequence - request - krage - Solo Leveling
Best Action - Solo Leveling
Best Comedy - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
Best Drama - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Isekai Anime - Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
Best Romance - Blue Box
Best Slice of Life - Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
Best Animation - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Best Background Art - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Character Design - DAN DA DAN
Best Director - Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Main Character - Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling
Best Supporting Character - Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
“Must Protect At All Cost” Character - Anya Forger - SPY FAMILY Season 2
Best Anime Song - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN
Best Score - Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano
Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance - Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
Best English Voice Artist Performance - Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance - Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY FAMILY Season 2
Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance - Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
Best French Voice Artist Performance - Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Best German Voice Artist Performance - Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D Luffy) - ONE PIECE
Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance - Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Best Italian Voice Artist Performance - Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back
Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Miguel ngel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 ‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Release Date: First Movie of Anime Trilogy to Premiere in Japan in July 2025 – Watch Promo Reel.
The 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are now available for streaming on Crunchyroll's YouTube channel.
