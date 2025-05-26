Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 took place in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, May 25. The star-studded annual ceremony paid a heartfelt tribute to the best in anime, highlighting excellence in categories including direction, animation, music and storytelling. Fan favourite like Solo Leveling dominated the award night, securing grand honours. Solo Leveling was undoubtedly this year's standout, having won the Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action, Best Main Character and Best Score. ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time: When and Where To Watch Upcoming Ep of the Popular Anime Series Online.

The popular Korean webtoon-turned-anime also picked up accolades for Best English Voice Artist Performance, Best Ending Sequence, and more, making it the biggest winner of the night. On the other hand, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took home the Best Animation honour, continuing its legacy of technical brilliance. Other top honours included Look Back, which won Film of the Year, and Ninja Kamui as Best Original Anime.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Full Winners List

Anime of the Year - Solo Leveling

‘Solo Leveling’ Wins Anime of the Year

Film of the Year - Look Back

Best Original Anime - Ninja Kamui

Best Continuing Series - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Best New Series - Solo Leveling

Best Opening Sequence - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

Best Ending Sequence - request - krage - Solo Leveling

Best Action - Solo Leveling

Best Comedy - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Best Drama - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Isekai Anime - Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

‘Re: Zero’ Wins Best Isekai Anime

Best Romance - Blue Box

Best Slice of Life - Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Best Animation - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’ Hashira Training Arc Takes Home Best Animation Award

Best Background Art - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Character Design - DAN DA DAN

Best Director - Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Main Character - Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character - Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character - Anya Forger - SPY FAMILY Season 2

Best Anime Song - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

Best Score - Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano

Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance - Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Best English Voice Artist Performance - Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance - Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY FAMILY Season 2

Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance - Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Best French Voice Artist Performance - Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Best German Voice Artist Performance - Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D Luffy) - ONE PIECE

Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance - Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Lohit Sharma Wins Best Voice Artiste Performance (Hindi) for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2

Best Italian Voice Artist Performance - Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back

Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Miguel ngel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 ‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Release Date: First Movie of Anime Trilogy to Premiere in Japan in July 2025 – Watch Promo Reel.

The 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are now available for streaming on Crunchyroll's YouTube channel.

