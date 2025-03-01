Good news, Demon Slayer fans! After months of anticipation, an official update regarding the release of the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle movie has been confirmed. The exciting news was shared along with a gripping promotional reel that takes us on a complete recap of Season 1 of the popular anime featuring Tanjiro Kamada. Through its official social media handle, a release date for the upcoming film trilogy, which will act as a finale for the beloved series, was unveiled today. ‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Trailer: Kamado Tanjiro and Hashiras Enter Demon King Muzan’s Mysterious World in First Film From the Trilogy (Watch Video).

‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc’ Movie Release Date Out

The makers of Demon Slayer revealed on Saturday (March 1) through its official X (previously Twitter) handle that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movie will be released in Japan on July 18, 2025. The release comes six years after the first part of the popular anime series was released. The cliffhanger ending of the Hashira Training Arc took the internet by a storm with fans eagerly awaiting updates of the upcoming series.

First ‘Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle’ Movie Gets a July Release

However, the US and global release dates for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie are yet to be announced. We can expect the makers to reveal the dates after the movie premieres in Japan, as seen with previous Demon Slayer movies. So, international fans can "set their hearts ablaze" (we miss you, Kyojuro Rengoku) and patiently wait for the Japan premiere of the Infinity Castle movie for more updates on the global release. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Announces Film Trilogy for ‘Infinity Castle’ Arc; Here’s Everything We Know About the Finale So Far.

So, are you ready to witness Kamado Tanjiro and the Hashiras go all against the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji?

