Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow has finally premiered! Only one episode of the new season has been released, and the anime community is abuzz with discussions about what's to come. The new season kicked off the Red Gate Arc, setting the stage for protagonist Jinwoo's upcoming challenges as he enters the Red Gate. The season premiere episode of Solo Leveling 2 was released on January 4, 2025, featuring Jinwoo entering a dungeon with Song Yi, while Hwang Dongsoo returned to Korea with an agenda targeting Jinwoo and Jinho. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of episode 2

‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

The second episode of Solo Leveling Season 2, titled I Suppose You Aren't Aware, is set to release on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 12 AM JST. With differences in the time zone, the new episode will be available earlier for most international fans on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Below are the release timings for Solo Leveling season 2, episode 2, in different parts of the world.

Time Zones Date Time

Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 11 7:00 AM

Central Standard Time Saturday, January 11 9:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 11 10:00 AM

Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 11 8:30 PM

Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 11 3:00 PM

Central European Time Saturday, January 11 4:00 PM

Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 11 11:00 PM

Australian Central Sunday, January 12 12:30 AM

Standard Time

Where To Watch ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Episode 2

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 will be available for streaming across various platforms in Japan, including TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, BS11 and Gumna TV, on Sunday, January 12 at 12 AM JST. Japanese anime fans can also begin watching Season 2 of Solo Leveling on Animax from February 1, 2025.

Watch ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Trailer:

International fans of Solo Leveling can watch season 2 episode 2 of the beloved anime series on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. According to the makers, Solo Leveling season 2 is set to have 13 episodes, with new episodes airing every Sunday. ‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Trailer: Kamado Tanjiro and Hashiras Enter Demon King Muzan’s Mysterious World in First Film From the Trilogy (Watch Video).

What To Expect From ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Episode 2

Solo Leveling Season 2, episode 2 - I Suppose You Aren't Aware will see Jinwoo encounter various challenges as the Red Gate arc unfolds. In the first episode, Jinwoo's group faced Ice Bears, while Kim Chul's group encountered Ice Elves. Jinwoo somehow managed to survive the encounter and navigate his way to the gate. The upcoming episode may feature a potential clash between him and Kim Chul. Additionally, fans can look forward to the introduction of Baruka, the Ice Elves' boss.

