The mass burial case in the sacred region of Dharmasthala has left the whole country shocked. The case took a surprising twist after a 48-year-old came forward and shared information about one of the most horrific crimes alleged crimes in the country. The man, who worked as a sanitation worker at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dakshina Kannada district, revealed that he was threatened with his life to bury the bodies of hundreds of bodies between 1995 and 2014, many of them women and girls, allegedly murdered after sexual assaults. As the whistleblower is now helping in the exhumation of the bodies. Amid the SIT investigation in the case, four men,n including three YouTubers and a cameraman,n were assaulted by a large mob on Wednesday (August 6) evening. Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Karnataka HM Parameshwara Confirms ‘Male Skeleton, Bones Found at Digging Sites in Temple Town of Mangaluru, Sent to FSL’.

YouTubers Attacked in Dharmasthala

Amid the ongoing tensions surrounding the SIT investigation in Dharmasthala, three YouTubers were attacked on Wednesday evening after a mob accused them of insulting the Dharmasthala Temple and its Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and his brother Harshendra Kumar.

Kudla Rampage YouTube channel's Ajay Anchan, Abhishek of United Media and Santhosh of Sanchari Studio were assaulted by an angry mob on the Dharmasthala-Pangala road around 5 pm. Several videos from the incident have surfaced online and gone viral. Another video from the incident showed a group of unidentified people hurling abuses in Tulu, the local language, asking, "What video are you making? What exactly are you trying to say about the Kshetra?"

Mob Attacks YouTubers in Dharmasthala Amid SIT Probe in Mass Burial Case

#Dharmasthala: A group of locals allegedly assaulted YouTubers Ajay, Abhishek, & Santosh near Pangal Cross, close to the Nethravathi river. The trio was reportedly shooting a video related to the Soujanya case. Locals accused them of making false allegations against Dharmasthala pic.twitter.com/flbHtI8Hjt — Manosh Kumar N Basarikatte (@Manosh93) August 6, 2025

YouTuber Ajay Anchan told The News Minute that he and his camera person, Suhas, had gone to interview with Rajath Kishan G, a contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada 11, who had come to meet Sowjanya's family. For those who don't know, a 17-year-old girl, Sowjanya, was raped and killed in Dharmasthala in 2012, sending shockwaves across the state. Her killers have not been identified yet.

YouTuber Ajay Anchan Reveals What Unfolded During the Clash

Recalling the incident, Ajay Anchan said, "We wanted an interview and they asked us to come to that spot. We were in the middle of interviewing them when around 25 people came and asked us what we were saying about Dr Veerendra Heggade and D Harshendra Kumar, and Dharmasthala Temple." He revealed that when they asked him what they even said, they started beating them. The three YouTubers who sustained injuries all over the body were admitted to Benaka Hospital.

Another crucial detail is that the YouTuber claimed that their cameras were destroyed during the clash and that the memory card was also taken away. Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Continues Digging Work at Suspected Sites Near Hindu Pilgrimage Centre in Karnataka’s Mangaluru for 4th Day.

The district police officers confirmed that FIRs were registered against the ones involved based on a complaint filed by the YouTubers.

