Guwahati, December 12: In a major breakthrough in the probe into the mysterious death of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday filed a voluminous charge sheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati. The development marks a crucial step forward in a case that has drawn intense public scrutiny and emotional responses across Assam.

Filed under FIR No. 18/2025, the charge sheet spans nearly 3,500 pages and was submitted by SIT member Rosy Kalita in the presence of senior officials. The team, led by SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta, also comprises officers Moromi Medhi and Nab Dekai, who have been spearheading the months-long investigation. Officials said the extensive documentation reflects the breadth of evidence collected and the complexity of the case. ‘Zubeen Garg Was Murdered’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Big Claim in Assam Assembly, Says Assamese Singer’s Death Being Investigated As Murder (Watch Video).

The submission of the charge sheet drew crowds to the court premises, where hundreds of Zubeen Garg’s admirers gathered, many holding placards and demanding justice. The emotional outpouring echoed the growing online mobilisation under the banner of “Justice for Zubeen”, a campaign that has gained significant momentum in recent weeks.

SIT sources said that more than 300 individuals -- including event organisers, colleagues, associates and eyewitnesses -- were questioned as investigators sought to reconstruct the events leading to the singer’s death. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Centre Grants Sanction to Proceed Probe Against Late Singer’s Death in Singapore, Chargesheet to Be Filed by December 10.

The probe has so far led to the arrest of seven persons: event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, cousin and DSP Sandipan Garg, and PSOs Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora. All seven accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to SIT chief Gupta, the filing of the charge sheet sets the stage for the judicial process to move into its next phase. He said the document compiles forensic findings, witness statements, digital records and other critical material that will be central to the court’s examination of the case.

Zubeen Garg, one of the most influential cultural icons of Assam, died under circumstances that triggered widespread shock and speculation. With the charge sheet now submitted, the state government moves a step closer to legal clarity on the incident, even as fans continue to rally for a transparent and decisive conclusion to the case.

