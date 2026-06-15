DJ Dazura Dies: Russian Producer DashAlien aka Daria Found Dead in Kasol After Rave Events – Reports
Daria Kuzminikh, a 29-year-old Russian music producer and DJ who performed under the aliases DashAlien and DJ Dazura, was found dead in a homestay in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, India, on June 13, 2026. Her friend found her unconscious inside the bathroom of their homestay. Medical help was sought immediately, but she was declared dead.
A tragic and unsettling incident has sent shockwaves through the electronic music community. Daria Kuzminikh, a 29-year-old Russian music producer and DJ who performed under the aliases DashAlien and DJ Dazura, was found dead in a homestay in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, India. Daria was staying at a homestay in Kasol (located in the Parvati Valley) alongside a friend from Belarus named Natalya. Reports say that on Saturday, June 13, 2026, her friend found her unconscious inside the bathroom of their homestay. Medical help was sought immediately, but she was declared dead before assistance could arrive. Sanchita Ugale Dies by Suicide: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Chhaava’ Actress No More - Reports.
DJ Dazura Found Dead in India - See Post:
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DJ Dazura Cause of Death
Police Suspicions: Local Manikaran police and Kullu authorities are actively investigating the situation. While the definitive cause of death will only be established following an autopsy, law enforcement officials have stated they suspect a drug overdose. DJ Pumma, Influential New York-Based Korean DJ, Dies of Cancer at 46.
No Foul Play Indicated: Initial statements from her traveling companion do not point to any foul play or suspicious external circumstances.
Official Protocols: The Russian Embassy in New Delhi has been officially notified. The final post-mortem report from Dhalpur Hospital in Kullu is awaited to confirm if the cause was medical or substance-related.
Kasol and the broader Parvati Valley region are global hubs for the psytrance and rave communities. Reports and discussions within the local electronic music community indicate that she was in the area to perform and attend underground music festivals (such as the Back in the Mountains Festival). Following the news of her passing, segments of the festival events were reportedly called off out of respect.
Tributes have been pouring in across social media from fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of the young producer. The DJ was based in Goa, India, and Moscow, Russia.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).