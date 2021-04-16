New York: It took music marketing maven, Indigo Grant, just three years to leave her career as an accountant and turn her company Indigo Grant Management (IGM) into a full-service agency. Now, IGM is a multi-million-dollar official business specializing in corporate event production, talent management, artist development, social media strategy, branding and digital marketing.

The budding entrepreneur, who grew up in the Bronx, currently manages over several independent artists and has worked on a slew of marketing campaigns for hip-hop stars such as Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Tory Lanez, Justin Bieber, YG, and Dream Doll, among others.

Adidas, Fashion Nova, Nike, Beats by Dre, Apple, Ethika and Balmain are some of the brands she has secured deals with and her Rolodex of high-profile clientele continues to expand. Mrs. Grant’s maneuvers and her ability to masterfully fix situations has earned her the nickname “the Olivia Pope of the music industry.”

“When a client is facing a crisis, I’m who they call to clean it up,” she says. When a client needs development, I’m who they call. When a client is ready to take their career to even higher levels, I’m who they call to take them global.”

The decision to leave the corporate accounting world wasn’t easy for Indigo. She invested years into getting her Master’s in Business Administration and was fortunate to work for companies like Cardinal Health, Amazon and Target Corporation after school. Thankfully, trusting her instincts and pivoting to the

entertainment realm has been rewarding.

One of the biggest lessons she’s learned since switching lanes is that her new clients, who are all celebrities in their own right, are “still humans.” “Treating clients, no matter what tier they are in their career the same way I would treat someone without any celebrity status is how I’ve gained a lot of respect

and trust,” she says. “I always played my part, regardless of the situation.”

This tax season, Indigo isn’t crunching numbers or tracking down receipts, she’s planning corporate events and working out the logistics for virtual tours.

“Finding my own lane, and staying in it was important to me,” she says.

“There's a lot of people who say they do what I do. Saying and doing are two

different things.”