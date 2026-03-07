The much-anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge aka Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, was officially unveiled today, March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM IST, sending waves of excitement across the Indian film industry and among global audiences. The sequel to the highly successful 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh reprise his role as the enigmatic Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who returns "all guns blazing" in a narrative steeped in revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid and Gudi Padwa festivities. The trailer was unveiled by Ranveer Singh and Jio Studios on social media. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Aditya Dhar’s Action Sequel!

'Dhurandhar 2' Trailer - Watch Video:

'Dhurandhar 2': Glimpse into Hamza's Vengeance

The three-minute-25-second trailer of Dhurandhar 2 offers an intense preview of the heightened action and dramatic stakes awaiting audiences. It depicts Hamza taking command of Lyari town in Pakistan, following the demise of Rehman Dakait, a character portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in the first instalment. The footage suggests a more physically demanding and emotionally charged performance from Ranveer Singh, as his character navigates a complex web of duty and survival amidst rival gangs and corrupt officials. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ FIRST Review: Yami Gautam Says THIS About Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

The sequel is expected to delve deeper into Hamza's motivations and expand the espionage universe established in its predecessor, promising a broader storyline and more elaborate action sequences. Sara Arjun's character Yalina is also seen taking the gun in the trailer of Dhurandhar 2, but it is not clear whom she is pointing the gun at. Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi are back in their much loved characters.

'Dhurandhar' Franchise: Building on Blockbuster Legacy

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the monumental success of its precursor, Dhurandhar, which premiered in December 2025 and achieved historic box office figures, grossing over INR 1,300 crore globally. The first film, also directed by Aditya Dhar, garnered significant praise for its blend of espionage and gangster drama, set against the backdrop of Karachi's turbulent Lyari neighbourhood.

'Dhurandhar 2' Cast

The ensemble cast of Dhurandhar, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal as the ruthless ISI officer Major Iqbal, R Madhavan as IB Director Ajay Sanyal, and Sara Arjun as Hamza's wife Yalina Jamali, are set to return, with Akshaye Khanna reportedly making a cameo appearance. R Madhavan's new catch line in Dhurandhar 2 is "Honsla Eendhan Badla".

'Dhurandhar 2' Music

The original Dhurandhar film's viral soundtracks, such as Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's "FA9LA" and "Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan" (a remix of the 1960 song from thr film Barsaat Ki Raat) and the use of old hit pop songs like Hassan Jahangir's "Hawa Hawa" also contributed to its widespread appeal. The sequel is also expected to feature equally impactful musical sequences. Dhurandhar 2's trailer was dominated by a version of the Punjabi hit "Ari Ari" by Bombay Rockers. The first teaser of Dhurandhar 2 featured international star Doja Cat's number "AAAHH MEN!"

'Dhurandhar 2' Release Date

The release of the trailer has significantly amplified the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2, with fans and critics alike expressing high expectations for the film to potentially break new records. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming for a wide reach across Indian and international markets.

Dhurandhar 2 will release in theatres on March 19, 2026. While there were initial reports of a box office clash with Yash's Toxic, the latter's release has since been postponed, leaving a clear path for Dhurandhar 2 to dominate the festive weekend. The film's makers are keen to capitalise on the momentum generated by the first instalment, which, despite facing a ban in parts of the Middle East, became one of the most pirated films in regions like Pakistan and Dubai, with some fans even travelling to India to watch it in cinemas.

The unveiling of the Dhurandhar 2 trailer firmly positions the sequel as one of the most anticipated action releases of 2026. With its promise of intensified action, a compelling revenge narrative, and a stellar returning cast, the film is poised to continue the franchise's legacy and make a significant impact on the global box office upon its release.

