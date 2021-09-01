Popular rock band Kiss postponed its next four concerts after one of its members, Gene Simmons, tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just five days after the band had to cancel a show because another member, Paul Stanley, had contracted the novel coronavirus. The band made the announcement on Tuesday via a statement posted on Twitter, saying that the musicians and crew members will have to stay at home and self-isolate for the next 10 days. The Rolling Stones Postpones North America Tour Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

The statement read, "KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms." "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA," the band's statement continued. Pearl Jam Postpones Their North America Tour Due to Coronavirus Scare.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly," the band concluded. "We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly," the tweet read.

Check Out the Statement Below:

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Just days earlier, on August 26, Kiss announced that frontman Paul Stanley had tested positive, and cancelled the evening's show. The vocalist tweeted on Monday that he has since recovered. In the tweet shared on Monday, Stanley said, "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now." After Stanley announced he had tested positive, the band said in a statement that all of the members and crew were vaccinated.

As per Variety, the tour titled 'The Final Tour Ever: End of the Road', is set to run through the beginning of October in the US, followed by a Kiss Kruise in Miami on October 29 and a Las Vegas run of 12 shows starting December 29 at the Zappos Theatre. Other international dates are scheduled through July 2022.

