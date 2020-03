Pearl Jam Postpones Their North America Tour Due to Coronavirus Scare

Pearl Jam Frontman Eddie Vedder (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rock band Pearl Jam has postponed its upcoming North American tour amid growing fears over the coronavirus. The band made the announcement on Monday, reports variety.com. "We've been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids' schools have closed along with universities and businesses. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Cancels India Tour for His Netflix Film Promotion Due to Coronavirus Scare.

It's been brutal and it's gonna get worse before it gets better," singer Eddie Vedder wrote, alluding to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Washington. Sylvester Stallone Spotted Wearing Latex Gloves While Shopping as a Precaution to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The group's 14-city trek across US and Canada included stops in New York, Los Angeles and Oakland, and was set to kick off March 18 in Toronto. All shows will be rescheduled at a later date. Pearl Jam's summer tour in Europe will carry on for now. "We are so sorry and deeply upset. If anyone out there feel s the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you," Vedder concluded. Pearl Jam's new album, Gigaton, arrives on March 27.