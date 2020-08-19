The upcoming Presidential for America is sure to be an interesting one but if you weren't already gearing up for all the drama that its going to unfold, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show decided to make it even more happening by releasing an all-new trailer of American Endgame. We bet you guessed what it with the word 'Endgame' in it. Yes, Colbert's team put together an amazing Avengers: Endgame inspired video of the elections. The video features Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America facing off against President Donald Trump as Thanos. Did You Know Mallika Sherawat Played Vice Presidential Candidate Kamla Harris In A Hollywood Movie?

Sharing the amazing video, The Late Show handle wrote, "Joe Biden says this year's election is "The Battle for the Soul of the Nation," but we're calling it something else." Biden's 'Democratic' Avengers in the video include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Mantis, Bernie Sanders as Drax, Michelle Obama as Pepper Potts, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Barack Obama as Iron Man, Elizabeth Warren as Scarlet Witch, and Kamala Harris as Captain Marvel. While Trump takes on the role of the Mad Titan himself.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we're calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/XERfo0wI4q — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 17, 2020

The video also showcases Trump's Thanos speaking his famous quote, "person, woman, man, camera, TV" as he gears up to snap his finger. The 'American Endgame' trailer has been receiving mixed responses of course, given netizens' political leanings. A user loving this satirical take on the elections wrote, "Love your show!! Love how you say what needs to be said in a funny way!!"

