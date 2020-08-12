Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long way. From her Bollywood days, finding love in Nick Jonas, doing international shows and films and more, the desi girl is a true inspiration to many young minds out there. Having said that, the actress has also been quite supportive of woman rights and back-to-back focused on the Asian representation in every field. Recently, Priyanka took to social media and hailed the selection of Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as the VP candidate by Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

Along with sharing the picture of Kamala, PeeCee termed the political decision as a historic and proud moment for all women out there. Congratulating Harris on achieving something this huge, she wrote, "Congratulations Kamala Harris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket." Indeed, a woman supporting another woman is surely the need of the hour. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Hubby Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Weekend Incredibly Memorable! (View Post).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Tweet For Kamala Harris Below:

For the unversed, Harris is currently the US Senator from California. Talking about Priyanka Chopra she was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. However, she has many projects lined up ahead which includes The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, the Ma Anand Sheela biopic, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, Matrix 4 and an Amazon show with Richard Madden. Wow. Stay tuned!

