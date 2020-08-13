On August 11, Joe Biden, who is running in 2020 Presidential election in the US, announced Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Kamala is a senator from California. She was born in Oakland, California and her father is Jamaican and her mother is a Tamil Indian doctor. She will be the first black and Indian American to acquire such a major position in the US government. And, once upon a time, Mallika Sherawat played her on-screen. Well, a character inspired by Kamla so to say. In the movie, Love, Barack, also known as Politics of Love. The tagline: "Politics has never been this sexy". Well, no wonder the role was bagged by Indian bombshell Mallika Sherawat. US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden Says Chose Kamala Harris as Running Mate as She 'Never Shies From Fighting for What's Right'.

In 2010, Mallika tried to make it big in Hollywood and starred in a small-budget film, Love Barack - Politics of Love. She played, Aretha Gupta, an Obama a campaign volunteer for Obama, who falls for a campaigner for the opposition. Right before shooting for the film, Mallika had tweeted, "I will B’ shadowing’ Harris to research my new movie. It’s an amazing role."

Mallika, as per reports, studied Kamala a lot for her role. Mallika researched Kamala's past and her career closely.

Talking about her role, Mallika had written in a blog, "Lately, I’ve been studying Black America, simply the coolest cultural experience of my life, (U don’t hear Drake on the radio in India), which will help me greatly for my new role in the film “Love, Barack.” It’s directed by the legendary Doug McHenry and takes place during the ’08 elections. (BTW, Obama’s election was a huge event in India? In this new film, I play a half-Indian half-African American woman (like “the female Obama” Kamala Harris) who falls in love with a black Republican!"

She added, "With a lil hard work, combined with some gospel churchin’, hip-hop dance classes and slanguage lessons: I’ll be a swaggalicious suga mama (Did I get that right?) in no time at all!"

Check Out The Trailer for Politics of Love Here:

The poster of the film Love Barack - Politics of Love was launched at the Cannes Film Festival 2010. However, despite the buzz, the movie fizzled out at the box office. It even failed to gain a cult following after that.

Mallika rose to international fame after she bagged a supporting role opposite Jackie Chan in the film The Myth. She moved base to LA to make a mark in Hollywood. She worked in an international film Hiss, directed by David Lynch's daughter, Jennifer Lynch.

