Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Matt Damon's Contagion Gains Popularity; Here's Where You Can Watch or Stream The Movie Online

Contagion (Photo Credits: Warner Bros)

The world is dealing with a new calamity - the global outbreak of the Coronavirus. Health advisories have been issued by governments all over the world. The Indian government and health department is also on their feet after 30 cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in the country. Only three of these patients have recovered so far. Most of the cases were linked to a group of travellers in Italy, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. The virus has infected more than 95000 people in the world and 3,283 turned out to be fatal. The situation is at the verge of being called a pandemic. And at a time like, a sudden interest has spiked in a Hollywood movie called, Contagion. Coronavirus Alert! Mahesh Babu, Bipasha Basu, Ram Gopal Varma and Other Celebs Spread Awareness via Social Media.

Contagion was directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Scott Z. Burns. The movie told the story of the spread of an unknown highly contagious virus across the globe. The movie told the story of this pandemic through many perspectives. The cast included Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Jennifer Ehle. So, you see why the world will suddenly be interested in the movie made on this subject. Coronavirus Effect: Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie No Time To Die Gets Postponed To November 2020.

As per The New York Times, the movie is trending on top on apps like Amazon Prime and iTunes. The 10-years-old movie was on 270th rank on Warner Bros catalogue of popularity by the end of 2019. Now, it is on the second spot, only beaten up by Harry Potter movies, the report adds.

Watch The Trailer of Contagion Here:

Unfortunately, if you are living in India and want to watch Contagion, there are not many options available. The movie is not available on any OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5. Nada. The only available option to watch the film is to rent it on YouTube or Google Play.

Contagion is available in the library of YouTube movies and Google Play. You can either rent it or even buy the movie. If you want to rent it, you'd have to spend Rs 120 for the HD print. If you want to buy the movie, Contagion, so that you can watch it whenever you want, you will have to spend Rs 620. The prices are the same on both the platforms.