Coronavirus Effect: Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie No Time To Die Gets Postponed To November 2020

No Time to Die Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A few days back there were reports that MI6-HQ, the biggest Bond fan blog had urged the makers of No Time To Die to postpone the release of the film in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. Guess they have paid heed to this request. The official handle of the franchise on Twitter revealed that they have pushed the release of the movie to November 2020 now. It will hit the theatres in the UK on November 12 and the US on November 25. Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die May Be the Longest James Bond Film With a Runtime Of 163 Minutes

In a letter to the production companies behind the new Bond movie and Daniel Craig's last ode to the character, MI6-HQ requested them to put public health over marketing release schedules. The letter as reported by Hollywood Reporter, reads, "After enduring three delays in production already, it is by no means easy to say this: the release of 'No Time To Die' should be postponed. With the Coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events."

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The outbreak of Coronavirus had forced the makers of the film to cancel the promotional tours for No Time To Die in Beijing.