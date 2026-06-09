Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Break Up After Nearly 3 Years of Dating – Report

Hollywood's whirlwind romance between pop sensation Ariana Grande, 32, and Broadway star Ethan Slater, 34, has reportedly come to an end. Multiple outlets, including People and TMZ, confirmed on June 8, 2026, that the couple quietly separated several months ago after a relationship spanning nearly three years. 2026 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises List: Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, Jafar Panahi Ignored; Delroy Lindo Gets His First Oscar Nod for ‘Sinners’ (Watch Video).

Sources close to the pair describe the breakup as amicable, emphasising that Grande and Slater gave the decision "lots of time and careful consideration" and remain friends, offering mutual support.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Call It Quits

The duo first sparked romance rumours in July 2023, shortly after news broke of Grande's separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater's split from his wife, Lilly Jay. Their relationship blossomed on the London set of Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of the beloved musical Wicked, where Grande plays Glinda, and Slater portrays Boq. Production for the highly anticipated musical began in December 2022.

At the time of their initial connection, both stars were married. Ariana Grande was wed to real estate broker Dalton Gomez, with whom she had tied the knot in May 2021. Their divorce was officially finalised in March 2024. Ethan Slater had been married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, since 2018, and they welcomed a son in August 2022. Slater filed for divorce in July 2023, which was finalised in September 2024.

Despite the intense public scrutiny surrounding their burgeoning relationship, Grande and Slater largely maintained a private stance. They were occasionally spotted together, including a notable outing at Disney World in September 2023, and Grande supported Slater at his Broadway revival of Spamalot in November 2023.

Future Endeavours for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

As Grande embarks on her next chapter, she is currently focused on her critically acclaimed "Eternal Sunshine Tour," which recently commenced. Fans are also eagerly awaiting her upcoming album, Petal, scheduled for release on July 31. ‘Did I Say Songs?’: Billie Eilish’s Interview With Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ Screening Sets the Stage for Future Music Collab.

Slater, known for his Tony-nominated role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, continues to build his acting career. He will be seen as Boq in the highly anticipated Wicked Part One, set to hit theatres in November 2024, and Wicked: For Good, slated for release in November 2025.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).