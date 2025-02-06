Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): Pop stars Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish sparked excitement among fans during an event titled Wicked | A Conversation with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood.

Eilish interviewed Grande about her role as Glinda in 'Wicked'.

However, fans were buzzing when Eilish mistakenly said she had "a few more songs" instead of "a few more questions" for Grande, reported People.

Billie Eilish told the Wicked star, "OK, a few more songs, and then... Songs? Did I say songs?" Excited by the potential suggestion, fans began cheering and yelling for the ladies to sing, as per the outlet.

"Oh my God, I meant questions. I'm on tour, you guys," said Eilish, adding, "I'm used to saying that. Sorry. Whoa, OK, OK, OK, two questions."

As the crowd insisted the two to collaborate, Grande replied, "We do need to do that though," she said, according to People.

Eilish also shared that she's been a longtime fan of Grande's, noting that her childhood YouTube channel featured plenty of tributes to the singer.

"There's many things where I commented like, 'God, I just love Ariana so much,' " Eilish told Grande. "And I used to call you 'Ari' to my brother. And he'd be like, 'Don't call her Ari. You don't know her.' "

"That makes me so really excited," Grande replied, reported People. (ANI)

