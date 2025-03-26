Some time ago, a viral rumour suggested that Marvel was preparing to drop a major announcement on March 26 - one that could rival Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom for the upcoming Avengers films (Doomsday and Secret Wars). Now, Marvel has released a live-streamed ‘announcement’ video featuring only actors' chairs being placed on set, each appearing at significant intervals. At the time of writing, chairs for Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), and Anthony Mackie (Falcon/New Captain America) have been placed, leaving fans eagerly speculating about what’s to come. ‘Happily Retired’: Chris Evans Shuts Down Rumours of MCU Return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’; Marvel Fans Remind Him of His ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Cameo.

Marvel 'Announcement' Video

