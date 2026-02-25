Speculation is mounting that Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland may have secretly tied the knot. The Euphoria star, 29, was photographed in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, sporting a simple gold band on her left ring finger notably replacing the massive five-carat diamond engagement ring she has worn since early last year. Zendaya Reveals What Won Her over in Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Married?

(Photo Credit: BACKGRID)

Zendaya Ring Swap Sparks Wedding Buzz

The sighting occurred during a public outing where Zendaya was joined by film producer Josh Lieberman. Opting for a relaxed aesthetic, the actress debuted a shorter, neck-length bob and wore an off-white "shacket" paired with loose black trousers. The most significant detail, however, was the absence of her bespoke Jessica McCormack engagement ring. In its place was a plain gold band, a style traditionally associated with wedding jewellery. While neither Zendaya nor Holland has commented on the switch, social media has been flooded with theories that the pair held a private ceremony away from the public eye.

Tom Holland Planned Private Proposal

The couple has a long-standing reputation for maintaining a "hush-hush" approach to their personal lives. Their engagement was first confirmed following the 2025 Golden Globes, where Zendaya debuted her USD 200,000 diamond. Reports later revealed that Holland, 29, proposed during the 2024 holiday season. “They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well,” an insider shared at the time. Tom's father, Dominic Holland, later confirmed the news in a blog post, noting that his son had spent months preparing, including seeking permission from Zendaya's parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's New 'The Drama' Posters Hint at Wedding Day Crisis.

Zendaya-Tom Wedding Not Soon

Despite the new ring, some sources suggest a wedding may still be in the distant future. Last July, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and close friend, Law Roach, indicated that the couple was in no rush to head to the altar due to their demanding film schedules. “The process hasn’t even started yet,” Roach told E! News, citing Zendaya's commitments to projects like Dune: Part 3. “We have time. We have a lot of time.” While fans wait for official confirmation on their marital status, the duo is confirmed to reunite professionally. Both are slated to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey, and will return for the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both scheduled for release in July 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).