BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners List: Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Marriage Story Win Big at 73rd British Academy Film and Television Awards

The 73rd BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Awards) film awards have been held in London in the evening on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Considered as the British equivalent of the Oscars, BAFTAs is a celebration of the good in cinema be it Hollywood, British or international. With Oscars merely a week away, BAFTA 2020 could give us a good indication as to which movie could bag the most of the nominations, and even the Best Film award. With Sam Mendes' 1917, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbitt, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite in tough competition, it's going to something movie buffs have a lot to discuss. Helen Mirren Slams BAFTA Over All-White Nominations.
The awards ceremony this year was hosted by Graham Norton. Check out the winners of the evening.
Best Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Renée Zellweger, Judy (Winner)
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Winner)
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Director
1917, Sam Mendes (Winner)
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917 (Winner)
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Best Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus (Winner)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Winner)
Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward (Winner)
Best Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama (Winner)
The Great Hack
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) (Winner)
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)
Film Not In The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite (Winner)
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Best Original Screenplay
Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho (Winner)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (Winner)
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten
Best Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins (Winner)
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir (Winner)
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams
Makeup and Hair
1917, Naomi Donne (Winner)
Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (WINNER)
Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Best Sound
1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (Winner)
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher
Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Production Design
1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (Winner)
The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Costume Design
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy, Jany Temime
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (Winner)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Best Editing
Le Mans ’66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (Winner)
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin
Best Special Visual Effects
1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (Winner)
Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
Best Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz (Winner)
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold