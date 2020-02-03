BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners List: Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Marriage Story Win Big at 73rd British Academy Film and Television Awards

BAFTA 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 73rd BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Awards) film awards have been held in London in the evening on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Considered as the British equivalent of the Oscars, BAFTAs is a celebration of the good in cinema be it Hollywood, British or international. With Oscars merely a week away, BAFTA 2020 could give us a good indication as to which movie could bag the most of the nominations, and even the Best Film award. With Sam Mendes' 1917, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbitt, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite in tough competition, it's going to something movie buffs have a lot to discuss. Helen Mirren Slams BAFTA Over All-White Nominations.

The awards ceremony this year was hosted by Graham Norton. Check out the winners of the evening.

Best Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Renée Zellweger, Judy (Winner)

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Winner)

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Director

1917, Sam Mendes (Winner)

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917 (Winner)

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Best Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus (Winner)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Winner)

Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward (Winner)

Best Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama (Winner)

The Great Hack

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) (Winner)

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)

Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain And Glory

Parasite (Winner)

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho (Winner)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (Winner)

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

Best Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins (Winner)

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir (Winner)

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Makeup and Hair

1917, Naomi Donne (Winner)

Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (WINNER)

Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Best Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (Winner)

Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher

Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (Winner)

The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy, Jany Temime

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (Winner)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Best Editing

Le Mans ’66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (Winner)

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Best Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (Winner)

Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

Best Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz (Winner)

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold