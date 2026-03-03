Los Angeles, March 3: Actor and filmmaker Alan Cumming, who recently hosted the BAFTA, has reacted to the recent controversy that unfolded at the recent edition of the award ceremony. The actor took to Instagram to address the outburst of Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson at the 79th edition of the ceremony, during which he shouted the N-word while ‘Sinners’ stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage, reports ‘Variety’.

He wrote, “What should’ve been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s*******. I’m so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed around the world. I’m so sorry the Toruettes community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition”. BAFTA 2026 Controversy: Academy Apologises After Ceremony Controversy, Says Offensive Language Linked to Tourette Syndrome.

He continued, “The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgement about things of which we are not fully cognisant is folly, that all trauma must be recognised and honoured”. As per ‘Variety’, Cumming added he felt “let down” that the BBC allowed the N-word to be audible on air while at the same time choosing to “censor free speech”.

The two-time Emmy winner is likely referring to the fact that the network cut out Akinola Davies Jr. saying “free Palestine” during his speech for winning the outstanding British debut for “My Father’s Shadow”. BAFTA Awards 2026 Full Winners List and Highlights: 'One Battle After Another' Wins 6 Trophies, 'Sinners', 'Frankenstein', 'Hamnet', 'I Swear' Win Big.

At the 79th BAFTA Film Awards in London, John Davidson, a Scottish Tourette syndrome activist and the real-life subject of the film ‘I Swear’, was seated in the audience when several of his involuntary vocal tics were audible during the ceremony. One such tic included the N-word, which was heard as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award. The BBC’s tape-delayed broadcast initially carried the offensive language before it was later removed from streaming versions.

Davidson publicly expressed remorse for the “pain” caused while clarifying his tics do not reflect his beliefs. The incident prompted criticism of how the broadcast was handled and broader discussion about disability representation at awards shows. Cumming concluded his post by congratulating all the BAFTA award winners.

