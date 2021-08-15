Ben Affleck is one of the best directors and actors working right now in Hollywood and his work easily proves that for him. Appearing in some 50 films, Affleck has enjoyed quite the career. While his career lows have been quite low, they are triumphed by his amazing roles and films. Stacking a diverse range of characters that include being a gangster from Brooklyn and a superhero, Affleck brings amazing versatility to his roles. Batman the Long Halloween - Part One Movie Review: A Worthy Adaptation of the Classic DC Comic Storyline (LatestLY Exclusive).

With how good he has been in his films, to celebrate Ben Affleck’s 49th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best roles.

Chuckie Sullivan (Good Will Hunting)

Ben Affleck in Good Will Hunting

Written by Affleck and Matt Damon, Good Will Hunting follows Will Hunting, an unrecognized genius and Affleck plays the role of Chuckie Sullivan, Will’s best friend. It is Affleck’s chemistry with Damon that plays off so well in the film as it is able to portray a beautiful story of friendship. Chuckie Sullivan is one of Affleck’s finest roles and helped him become an established actor in Hollywood.

Douglas “Doug” MacRay (The Town)

Ben Affleck in The Town

Directed and written by Affleck himself, he plays the role of Doug MacRay. MacRay is a thief who is trying to get out from the life of crime and Affleck is able to show the desperation of this character so well. From his facial expressions to how Affleck just portrays Doug, it helps establish what is at stake over here and just how hard he is trying to get out from this way of living.

Nick Dunne (Gone Girl)

Ben Affleck in Gone Girl

Teaming up with David Fincher, Gone Girl sees Affleck play a different type of character, Nick Dunne. Being suspected for the disappearance of his wife, Nick is forced to prove his innocence which leads to some shocking reveals. Affleck portrays Nick with this aura of whether he actually did commit the crime or not and begs the question that should you sympathise with him. It helps in creating an interesting dynamic through which most of Gone Girl’s identity is born.

Tony Mendez (Argo)

Ben Affleck in Argo

Based on real-life events, Argo follows CIA agent Tony Mendez who goes to Iran under the disguise of making a film but instead is there to save six US Diplomats. Tony Mendez is a character with a past and Affleck helps fill the gaps of this troubled character as he wants to prove that he can complete this mission. It sort of helps with Affleck translating the emotions of Tony so well to the screen.

Batman/Bruce Wayne (DC Extended Universe)

Ben Affleck in Batman V Superman

What can’t be said about Affleck’s rendition of the Dark Knight. While some of the movies he appeared in might have been less than stellar, his performance was still one of the best parts about them. Perhaps his most iconic role yet, Affleck does wonders in portraying a tortured Batman who is old and jaded. His aggressiveness in the role is portrayed perfectly as he perfectly encapsulates the Frank Miller version of this character.

