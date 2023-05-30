Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch's former chef just broke into the Doctor Strange actor's house in north London and even threatened his family. Luckily, police managed to arrest the armed man, reports aceshowbiz.com. Jack Bissell previously worked as a chef at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair. According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old made his way through the front gate of Benedict's property while shouting, "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down." The actor, his wife Sophie Hunter, as well as their three children, were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident. A Complete Unknown: Benedict Cumberbatch Rumoured to Star Alongside Timothee Chalamet in His Bob Dylan Biopic- Reports.

The family could also hear the intruder screaming outside. During the break-in, Jack also reportedly took one of the family's plants and threw it against the garden wall. At one point, he reportedly "ripped the intercom off the building after spitting on it." Jack fled the scene before cops arrived, but authorities were able to find him due to the DNA evidence he left on the intercom. Eric: Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks To Star in Netflix Limited Series.

He was then taken into custody and slapped with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family. Benedict is yet to issue a statement regarding the ordeal. A source, however, shared, "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them. Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again," the insider continued explaining. "The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary."

