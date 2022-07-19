Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the finest English actors to have graced our screen. With the man being a talented voice actor, great with mo-cap, and all-around stand-up dude. Watching his career grow into what it has become has been one of the most entertaining things we have seen. Hopping from one iconic role to other including the likes of Sherlock Holmes and Khan, Cumberbatch has certainly hit the pop-culture jackpot. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Review: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film Revels in Sam Raimi’s Horror Vibes and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Act (LatestLY Exclusive).

While Cumberbatch has received huge acclaim playing those roles, nowadays he is better known as Marvel’s most famous sorcerer, Doctor Strange. Playing the role of the arrogant and egoistical Stephen Strange, Cumberbatch quickly made his presence in the MCU known by just how well he has come to embrace the role. With Cumberbatch hitting 46, let’s celebrate his birthday by taking a look at five of his best moments as Doctor Strange in the MCU.

Meeting Tony Stark (Avengers: Infinity War)

What happens when two of the most arrogant and egoistical people meet each other? Well, look no further than any Tony Stark and Stephen Strange interacting in Avengers: Infinity War. A few quips here and there and a general sense of trying to one up each other, this is a dynamic that we would have loved to seen more of.

Fighting Thanos (Avengers: Infinity War)

In what’s one of Stephen Strange’s best showcase of powers yet, he holds his own against Thanos in this highly entertaining fight. With the Time Stone on the line, Thanos makes sure to use all the Infinity Stones he has on his hand while Doctor Strange uses magic to his advantage.

The Bargain (Doctor Strange)

Trapping one of the biggest cosmic threats in a time loop, Doctor Strange made Dormammu give up in his first rodeo. All decked out with the time stone, Strange annoys Dormammu to the point where he leaves Earth alone and stops his takeover of it.

Doctor Strange vs Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

We find our mainline Strange in an universe where the world had been destroyed by an incursion as the Stephen Strange there got corrupted by the Darkhold. With the main Strange wanting the Darkhold and the evil Strange not wanting to give it to him, both engage in a musical fight that will leave you entertained in the best way possible.

Dreamwalking (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

After defeating the corrupted Strange, Stephen realises he needs to defeat Wanda and has no way of travelling back to his universe. So, what does he do? Well, he dreamwalks into the dead body of an alternate Strange that was buried in his universe. Filled with all the horror contortions that use Raimi’s signature filmmaking style to the best, this is Doctor Strange’s best moment in the MCU. Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday Special: From Sherlock to Doctor Strange, 11 Movie Quotes of the British Star That Are Quite Snappy!

Here is hoping we get to see Benedict Cumberbatch in the role soon. He is great in it, and it’s just a treat watching him act out this character on screen. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

