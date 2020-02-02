Check Out Eva Mendes' Befitting Reply to A Troll That Says 'She Is Getting Old'

Actor Eva Mendes has hit back at a troll who said she was "getting old". In response to the age-shaming on one of her videos, the actor, who shares Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, said she is proud of growing old and doesn't feel bad about it. "Yes you're right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. Eva Mendes Fan Asks When Will She Return in the Movies, Check Out the Actress’ Response.
I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful every day that I'm ageing. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. (sic)'' she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
Eva Mendes Back After a Design Meeting
View this post on Instagram
Back to work. Design meeting. ⠀ My coworker getting her kicks and teasing me about my “cute” new hair. Thanks to @giannandreahair for making my mom life a helluva lot easier. 🖤⠀ Saturday meeting aesthetic ...EM for @nyandcompany Reilly Blazer and Qiana Palazzo pant which I lorve so much. Avail online if you care. Thought I’d let you know since lots of you ask what I’m wearing. 🖤⠀ Sending you all some extra love right now and always. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there’s so much love around. I send it all right back. Ten fold. 🖤
Eva Mendes Shuts a Troll In Some Style
Following Mendes' response, many of her followers on the social media platform came to her defense, with the actor thanking many for support.