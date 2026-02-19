Veteran Bollywood filmmaker M M Baig was found dead in his residence in Andheri West, Mumbai, on February 18, 2026, by the police. The date of death of Mr Baig is yet to be ascertained. His exact age is also not known, but he was said to be over 70 years of age. M M Baig was the father of famous yesteryear child artiste Baby Guddu aka Shahinda Baig. Baby Guddu now works as an air hostess with Kuwait Airways and is on her way back to Mumbai for her father’s funeral and other formalities. According to his publicist Hanif Zaveri, M M Baig was living alone after differences with his wife. Last night around 10 PM, his neighbours sensed a foul smell emanating from his house and informed the Mumbai Police, who found his dead body inside. Read the full statement regarding M M Baig’s death. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son of ‘Ramayan’ Series Creator Ramanand Sagar, Dies in Mumbai.

M M Baig Death - Statement from Publicist

“Sad News - Film producer-director M.M. Baig, and the father of yesteryear child artiste Baby Guddu, passed away at his residence in Al Marwah Millat Nagar...Last night, February 18, at around 10 p.m., neighbours noticed a foul smell and informed the police. At approximately 11 p.m., with police assistance, the flat door was forced open and Mr. Baig’s body was found inside. He was later sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem examination. Baby Guddu has been informed in Kuwait and she expected to land at Sahar Airport today at around 2 p.m. Mr. Baig had been living alone for the past several years due to differences with his wife. Baby Guddu, whose real name is Shahinda, is currently working as an air hostess with Kuwait Airways. Mr. Baig had worked as an assistant to J Om Prakash, Rakesh Roshan, and Vimal Kumar. As an independent director, he directed two films – Massom Gawah (unreleased) and Chhoti Bahu, starring Shilpa Shirodkar. May God bless his eternal soul.”

M M Baig Cause of Death

The cause of death of M M Baig is not known yet. It will be clear after the police report is released. Sunil Thapa, ‘The Family Man 3’ and ‘Mary Kom’ Actor, Dies at 68.

Who Is Baby Guddu?

Baby Guddu was one of the most popular child actors in Bollywood films and advertisements of the 1980s, who began working at the tender age of 3. She went on to work in 23 films including Aulad, Samundra, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Parivar, Nagina, Guru and more. Baby Guddu’s real name is Shahinda Baig. She left the film industry later and pursued studies. Baby Guddu now works with Kuwait Airways as a flight attendant, having reportedly also worked with the Emirates.

