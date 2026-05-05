Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer: Fans React to Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson’s ‘Modern’ Dialogue (Watch Video)

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The first full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming historical epic The Odyssey has sparked a divided reaction online, with audiences praising the film’s massive scale while criticising its modern dialogue. The film, which adapts Homer’s ancient Greek poem, is scheduled for a major summer 2026 release. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Matt Damon, Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Filming Upcoming Action-Fantasy Film in Scotland (View Pics)

Christopher Nolan Unveils Epic Trailer

The trailer offers a first look at the film's star-studded ensemble, featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Known for his commitment to practical effects and high-concept visuals, Nolan appears to have spared no expense in recreating the mythical world of Ithaca and the Mediterranean. The footage highlights sprawling sea battles and the first glimpses of mythical creatures, which fans have described as "stunning" and "visually masterclass."

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland Line Sparks Backlash

Despite strong visual praise, the film has sparked backlash online over what many viewers are calling “Americanised” dialogue, with particular criticism directed at lines delivered by Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland. In one scene, Pattinson’s antagonist tells Telemachus, “You’re pining for a daddy that you didn’t even know,” to which Holland’s character replies, “My dad is coming home.” Fans of the original epic have taken to X to question the use of modern terms like “daddy” and “dad” in a period setting, arguing that such dialogue breaks immersion and feels out of place for the genre. ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer: Matt Damon’s Hero Leads a Dangerous Journey Home With His Soldiers in Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Epic Co-Starring Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland (Watch Video)

Fans Reactions:

Anyone else think the dialogue in The Odyssey trailer is all over the place . You got some characters talking in a Shakespearean tone while another throws out the line " my Dad will return" seems really off — Phil Murphy (@crashtesterX) May 5, 2026

Fans Reactions:

"Daddy" in the Late Bronze Age 😭?? Mycenaean Greece wasn't doing TikTok dialogue… but Nolan's Odyssey might convince some people otherwise 💀 https://t.co/oarE8Sa8Kw — A R E S (@aresthethird2) May 5, 2026

Fans Reactions:

making robert pattinson say daddy in the odyssey trailer christopher nolan i know who you are — prth (@paaarth319) May 5, 2026

Fans Reactions:

the concept of the word daddy being said in the odyssey — mari (@loverrycore) May 5, 2026

Fans Reactions:

That my"Dad is coming home" line just threw me out. Like why the fuck are we Americanizing The Odyssey? — ArclightPNW 📸 (@ArclightPNW) May 5, 2026

Fans Reactions:

the odyssey dialogue is kinda ridiculous and tom holland telemachus saying “dad” annoyed me bad but the movie looks so fucking incredible i can’t really be mad pic.twitter.com/h5vPRtQo9r — Zee. (@forbestiel) May 5, 2026

Watch 'The Odyssey' Trailer:

Christopher Nolan Film Eyes 2026 Domination

While the script has faced early scrutiny, the cast remains a significant draw for the project. The trailer showcases the tension between Holland’s Telemachus and Pattinson’s villainous Antinous, suggesting the film will focus heavily on the power struggle in Ithaca during Odysseus’ absence. Industry analysts suggest that despite the Americanisation concerns, Nolan’s track record and the film’s incredible cinematic quality will likely secure its position as a dominant force at the 2026 box office.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Universal Pictures). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).