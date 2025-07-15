The work on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is in full swing. Recently, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya returned to filming for the movie. Matt Damon, 54, Holland, 29, and Zendaya, 28, were each seen spending time on set of The Odyssey in Scotland, reports People magazine. Matt Damon in ‘The Odyssey’: First Look of Actor As Odysseus Revealed From Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Movie (View Pic).

While engaged couple Holland and Zendaya arrived separately off a small boat not in costume, Matt Damon, who is playing the movie's lead character Odysseus, waved to photographers as he arrived wearing his full costume, which included dark boots, an ancient Greece-style tunic and cattle armor, as well as a long dark green cape that billowed out behind him. As per People, Matt Damon, Holland and Zendaya's arrival in Scotland marks the first time the group of actors have been photographed filming the movie on location in recent months.

Zendaya, Matt Damon and Tom Holland Shoot for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ in Scotland

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Matt Damon spotted in SCOTLAND with Christopher Nolan filming *The Odyssey*… aka CLEARLY prepping for OT-level space travel. This isn’t a movie, it’s a *whole* past life regression. Join us. 🛸👁️📚#ThetanSighting #OdysseyOrAudit #HollywoodGoesClear pic.twitter.com/Pk40GGUsJ0 — Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) July 15, 2025

The group were seen in Favignana, Italy, back in March, where Damon was first seen showing off his impressive physique to portray the ancient Greek hero. An initial teaser for the movie released exclusively in theaters ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth. It featured Holland's character Telemachus, Odysseus' son, speaking with a character portrayed by Jon Bernthal, as well as the voice of John Leguizamo, who holds an as-of-yet undisclosed role in The Odyssey. ‘The Odyssey’: Christopher Nolan Announces Mythic Action Epic As His Next Film, Slated for 2026 Release.

Leguizamo, 64, recently told People that working with filmmaker Nolan on the project "was like being with a visionary, like what I imagine it must have been like to work with Stanley Kubrick”. "We were in amazing locations. It's seven countries”, Leguizamo said, while otherwise discussing season 2 of his MSNBC travel documentary series Leguizamo Does America. "They're in Morocco, Greece, Sicily, back to LA, and (Nolan is) bringing work back to L.A. and to America, which is incredible”. ‘The Odyssey’ is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).