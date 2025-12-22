The first trailer of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey is finally here! The epic boasts a star-studded ensemble cast of actors Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The one-minute fifty-three-second clip begins with a glimpse of Damon's Odysseus, the king of Ithaca's journey. We also get a look at Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland's characters. Anne plays Odysseus's wife Penelope, and Tom plays their son Telemachus. The Odyssey is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 17, 2026. Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Faces Backlash for Filming in Western Sahara.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Odyssey’:

