Tom Holland Sobriety Journey: ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Opens Up on Quitting Alcohol and Launching BERO

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Actor Tom Holland has offered a candid look into his journey toward sobriety, revealing how quitting alcohol has fundamentally reshaped his career and mental well-being. In a new conversation with USA Today on May 2, 2026, the Spider-Man star described alcohol as an incredibly dangerous thing for his personal life, noting that the pressures of global fame became significantly harder to manage when drinking was involved. Tom Holland Helps Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction in Viral Video – WATCH.

Tom Holland Opens Up About Sobriety

Holland, now 29, began his sobriety journey in January 2022 after a particularly "boozy" holiday season. What started as a "Dry January" challenge turned into a profound realization about his relationship with substances. The actor admitted that his early attempts to quit were plagued by intense cravings that "scared" him, leading him to question if he had developed a dependency. "Drinking was something that was ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life," Holland told USA Today. "Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue."

Since becoming sober, Tom Holland has experienced a noticeable boost in self-confidence, mental clarity, and overall well-being, which he believes has positively shaped both his personal life and career. The actor shared that his professional journey has “blossomed in a lovely way” over the past four years, something he feels may not have been possible had he continued drinking. Holland highlighted key changes, including improved sleep that allows for more productive days on set, greater emotional resilience where challenges no longer “set him off,” and a stronger sense of presence in everyday life. He also spoke about the simple joy of waking up feeling fresh and fully engaged, reflecting a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Tom Holland Launches BERO Brand

Holland’s personal shift has coincided with a broader trend among Gen Z and younger millennials moving away from alcohol culture. He expressed admiration for this communal environment where young people are seeking safer, non-alcoholic alternatives. This passion led Holland to launch BERO, his premium non-alcoholic beer brand, which was recently valued at approximately USD 100 million following a successful funding round in early 2026. The brand features flavours like Kingston Golden Pils and Edge Hill Hazy IPA, named after meaningful locations from his childhood. "I just love seeing that young people are turning away from booze and looking for alternatives," he said. "It creates a safer environment." Tom Holland Praises Matt Damon, Recalls Learning on 'The Odyssey' Set.

Tom Holland Inspires With Sobriety

While Holland emphasised that he does not wish to "force sobriety" on anyone, he hopes his transparency serves as an inspiration for his young fan base. He noted that even his close circle of friends has begun to drink less, transforming what used to be "boozy affairs" into more present, social gatherings. "Since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself... I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person," Holland concluded.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (USA Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).