Don't Breathe 2 is an action-horror thriller film directed by Rodo Sayagues. It's a sequel to the 2016 film Don't Breathe. The premise of the latest flick is set eight years after the original film. Don't Breathe 2 stars, Stephen Lang, playing the role of blind man Norman Nordstrom, whereas Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace are seen in supporting roles. There's a lot of hope attached to this one after the previous hit. The film is out in theatres on August 13 and with this, a few early reviews are also in. So, let us check out if Don't Breathe 2 is a yay or nay. Don't Breathe 2 Trailer: Stephen Lang Returns As Norman Nordstrom With A Deadly Mission At Hand (Watch Video).

The Gaudian: Lang is an effectively imposing physical presence but his character remains a problem the film isn’t able to fix. Is a rapist less evil if he is caring towards dogs? Is a kidnapper less evil if he takes care of who he’s kidnapped? Is a murderer less evil if he shows slight last act remorse?"

The Hollywood Reporter: "A prequel would make much more sense, if box office receipts demand it; one suspects Lang would welcome the chance to follow his character’s descent from happy fatherhood into lonely, vindictive rage. But it’s unlikely anything Alvarez and Sayagues could hatch would equal their fantastic first outing, which only veered off its minimalist path when it knew the twist would knock your socks off."

IGN India: "It almost feels like everything that happens here relies on the man's broad-shouldered talent for support, but when all is said and done, that’s not nearly enough to justify Don’t Breathe 2 as a necessary sequel."

The NY Times: Don’t Breathe 2 is plenty lively, full of violence and action, but a rancid narrative (and some seriously terrible dialogue) overpowers the script. And at the center of it all is Phoenix, needlessly shouldering a violent man’s neuroses at the tender age of 11. At least she gets out alive."

Well, after reading the reviews above, we feel that part two of Don't Breathe is a disappointment. Critics have surely compared it with the original, which is way better than the latest one. Stay tuned!

