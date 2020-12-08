Hollywood actress Gal Gadot is thrilled with the love and excitement around her upcoming superhero outing, Wonder Woman 1984. "The first reactions to #WW84 are coming in and I am extremely thrilled to see your love and excitement for this film," she wrote on Instagram, while commenting on some reactions of the people who have watched the film. Wonder Woman 1984 First Reactions: Gal Gadot’s Superhero Movie Possibly One of DC’s Best Sequels (View Tweets)

"Can't wait to share this "beacon of hope" with the rest of the world and to hear what you guys think about it. You're the reason we're making these movies," she added. Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 DC megahit. Other returning stars include Chris Pine as Wonder Woman's love interest Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up also stars Pedro Pascal as Max Lord. Priyanka Chopra Excited to See Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, Calls the Actress a ‘Phenomenon’

Gal Gadot Thanks a Reviewer

Thank you so much! Wish we could have all been in person. https://t.co/wF9UMxAO5G — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 5, 2020

Gal Gadot Is In Awe of Initial Reviews

We are so happy you enjoyed the film. Had a great time speaking with you yesterday! 🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/gAiryW41PD — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 5, 2020

Gal Gadot Is Super Happy With Yet Another Positive Review

Thank you so much Mark! It was our pleasure. So happy you enjoyed the film! 🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/SAuPhVjwhj — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 5, 2020

Gal Gadot Gets Emotional Listening to a Super Positive Review of WW84

Wow!! 😭 Such kind words! Thank you so much, means the world to me! https://t.co/yJsa1jj9sz — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 5, 2020

The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but got delayed time and time again amid the Covid crisis. It is slated to release in India just ahead of Christmas on December 24. The film will release in India a day before the US release date of December 25. The film will release pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

