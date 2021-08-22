When talking about influential female comedians of the last few years, Kristen Wiig is a name surely to pop up. Wiig has become one of the top comedians working in the industry today. Originally starting out in short supporting roles in movies, Kristen Wiig would earn her due when she would join Saturday Night Live in 2005. Ever since then Wiig has created a portfolio of such diverse and funny characters that have remained one of the most consistently funny parts of SNL. Wonder Woman 1984 Star Kristen Wiig to Lead MGM's Film Adaptation of Chandler Baker's Novel 'The Husbands'.

Kristen Wiig’s line delivery is great and is what makes her characters so fun. So to celebrate her 48th birthday, we are taking a look at 10 of her best quotes from Saturday Night Live characters.

Kathie Lee Grifford

Kristen Wiig SNL Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Penelope

Aunt Linda

Kris Jenner

Cinderella

Doonese Maharelle

Sue

Judy Grimes

Mindy Grayson

Lana Del Ray

As you can see, Kristen Wiig is extremely good at what she does. She takes tropes from modern day pop culture and makes fun of it and does it amazingly. With this we finish off our list and wish Kristen Wiig a really happy birthday.

