Actress Gal Gadot shared that every time she acts, she doubts herself and worries no one will like what she's doing. "It's funny, I always feel like I have this imposter syndrome, because I feel so lucky and I'm so happy that I get to do what I really, really, really love. I always feel like, 'I hope they're gonna like it'. There's never a moment when I'm like, 'They're gonna love this'," she said in a cover interview with L'Officiel magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com. Ana de Armas Shuts Down Rumours of Replacing Gal Gadot as New Wonder Woman in Rebooted DC Universe.

The 38-year-old actress also shared the one piece of advice that has helped her with the psychological disorder that makes people feel a fraud.

Recalling a conversation with Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola, 84, the actress said: "Francis said, 'You know, something? I'm always filled with doubts. I'm always afraid they're not going to like it. I just follow my heart and I come into it humble'."

In an interview, the Fast X actress spoke about working with her husband Jaron Varsano on her film 'Heart of Stone', which she stars in and co-produced with her spouse. She said: "Jaron has the business mind, and who else can take care of my interests better than my life partner." Gal Gadot Birthday Special: From Wonder Woman to Gisele Yashar, 5 Best Roles of the Actress That Have Turned into a Major Star.

The Death on the Nile star - who has three children with Jaron - said that she loved getting to play the villainous Evil Queen in the upcoming Snow White movie. She said: "It was a great shift. I can't believe I got to play the Evil Queen, the first evil villain in the history of Disney. I get to sing and explore my theatrical, evil dark side."

